National

March 18, 2017 4:56 PM

Young Northwestern fan can’t believe ref’s call and his reaction was priceless

By Brian Murphy

The Northwestern men’s basketball team made its first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament this week, ending a 78-year run of futility for the program.

The Wildcats were the only team from college football’s highest-revenue conferences to never particpate in basketball’s biggest event.

Northwestern, seeded No. 8 in the West Region, won its first game of the tournament, defeating Vanderbilt on Thursday. They faced off against No. 1 seed Gonzaga on Saturday in Salt Lake City. Gonzaga took a huge lead before Northwestern mounted a furious rally in the second half. Northwestern fell short, losing 79-73.

One young Wildcat fan showed just how seriously the fanbase is taking these tournament games. He was upset about a foul call — and his reaction quickly became an internet hit.

