He ran a marathon on a treadmill while in prison. Now he’s eyeing Boston in April.

1:53 Mother's death from drug overdose draws Clovis student to God, family Pause

1:29 Police say suspect in high-speed pursuit may have stolen the car from a dealership

2:53 Macon mother grieves after gun violence claims second son

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

2:19 Neighborhood helps 7 children who survived fire, mom's drowning

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

1:58 Drug cartels, physical punishment by teachers a part of Clovis student's past