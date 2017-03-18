‘She did everything for those kids’: Mom of 7 recalled as caring, hard-working

1:53 Mother's death from drug overdose draws Clovis student to God, family Pause

1:58 Drug cartels, physical punishment by teachers a part of Clovis student's past

1:01 Green pizza for St. Patrick's Day

1:04 Raiders' Derek Carr earns NFL Honor

2:15 Derek, David Carr race teen in go-karts during Valley Children's visit

2:53 Derek and Heather Carr hold a surprise tea party for sisters at Valley Children's Hospital

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:29 Police say suspect in high-speed pursuit may have stolen the car from a dealership

3:41 Meet the new Fresno State coordinators under Jeff Tedford