Arkansas lawmakers vote to remove Lee from King holiday

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby Pause

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

1:52 Major fire in downtown Raleigh

0:53 Aerial view of massive fire in downtown Raleigh

1:29 Police say suspect in high-speed pursuit may have stolen the car from a dealership

2:26 Fresno Muslim leader prays for justice

1:04 Raiders' Derek Carr earns NFL Honor

2:15 Derek, David Carr race teen in go-karts during Valley Children's visit

2:53 Derek and Heather Carr hold a surprise tea party for sisters at Valley Children's Hospital