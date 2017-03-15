Leaving your dog chained outside could become a misdemeanor in this state

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County Pause

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

1:34 North Carolina provides a tool to curb prescription drug overdoses, but most doctors don't use it.

2:23 Clovis West lands in Southern California Regional final

3:01 Surveillance video shows armed man lying in wait to rob Caruthers Dollar Tree

0:58 Eat Figs, Not Pigs new plant-based vegan blog

2:09 Tranquillity couple on possible levee break: 'Meteorite was more likely than a flood'

0:38 Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff at home west of Fresno