Plunging temps could lead to icy conditions following storm

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County Pause

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

3:01 Surveillance video shows armed man lying in wait to rob Caruthers Dollar Tree

0:58 Eat Figs, Not Pigs new plant-based vegan blog

2:06 Movie trailer: 'Beauty and the Beast'

2:09 Tranquillity couple on possible levee break: 'Meteorite was more likely than a flood'

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners