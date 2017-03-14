He’s deaf, mute, can’t read and charged with murder. He might go free but doesn’t know it

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County Pause

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem'

1:56 How molecular breast imaging works

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

1:29 Young brain-power in a sea of tri-folds as students prep for Fresno County Science Fair

1:55 Preview of 'Trial & Error' premiering on NBC March 14