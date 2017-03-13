The Obamacare replacement bill could die on Wednesday

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not Pause

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

1:32 Gulfport students help homeless with solar vending machine

1:29 Young brain-power in a sea of tri-folds as students prep for Fresno County Science Fair

2:09 Tranquillity couple on possible levee break: 'Meteorite was more likely than a flood'

1:55 Preview of 'Trial & Error' premiering on NBC March 14

0:53 Meet the goats of Basilwood Farm

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners