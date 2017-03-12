Iowa congressman says American society can’t be restored with ‘somebody else's babies’

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Hispanic Facebook comments Pause

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

3:46 Her kids were sexually abused while under state's care, and it gets worse

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

0:36 Fresno police use Taser to subdue suspected home intruder

2:14 Highlights as Selma High boys stunned in closing seconds of SoCal Regional basketball playoffs

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods