Navajo Nation officer dies after shooting; suspect caught

A police officer from the largest U.S. Indian reservation was shot early Sunday as he responded to a domestic violence call in western New Mexico and died hours later, federal officials said.
Navajo Nation Officer Houston James Largo, 27, died after being critically wounded near the small town of Prewitt, said Frank A. Fisher, an FBI spokesman in Albuquerque. The agency, which is investigating along with the tribe, said a suspect was in custody, but no other details were immediately released.
The officer, who had five years of service, had been airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital.
"Our officers put themselves in highly volatile situations every day in addressing domestic violence situations," Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said in a statement before Largo died. "Although they are highly trained, they can still be severely wounded, which unfortunately is what happened today."
Begaye said the tribe recently upgraded equipment and protective devices for its police department.
He said he appreciated a call from New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez and her offer of assistance.
"This sad news reinforces the dangers our police officers face every day — so we and our families don't have to," Martinez said in a statement. "I'm confident the monster who took this brave officer from us will face the full measure of justice."
The New Mexico State Police and McKinley County Sheriff's Office also were assisting with the investigation.
The Navajo Nation covers 27,425 square miles in portions of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico.
Comments