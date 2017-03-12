They’re elderly and need care. The assisted living home gave them 36 hours to get out

1:14 Fresno police investigate fatal shooting of 17-year-old boy Pause

2:14 Highlights as Selma High boys stunned in closing seconds of SoCal Regional basketball playoffs

0:36 Fresno police use Taser to subdue suspected home intruder

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

1:11 6th annual Central Valley Regional Robotics competition concludes Sunday

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs