Sheriff: Man texts girl she better be worth risk of jail

2:19 Benbrook police appeal for help to find limping robber Pause

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

1:49 New robot might one day fight crime like Robocop

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

0:36 Fresno police use Taser to subdue suspected home intruder

1:02 Boxing knockouts at Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay