Facing a double mastectomy, she threw a going-away party for her breasts

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​ Pause

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:02 Boxing knockouts at Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

0:36 Fresno police use Taser to subdue suspected home intruder

0:44 Elephant gets tusk repair at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

11:45 Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'