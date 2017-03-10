ICE agent accepted sex in exchange for work authorization papers

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not Pause

0:36 Fresno police use Taser to subdue suspected home intruder

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

2:22 Over 4,500 kids descend on Fresno State for Annual Peach Blossom Festival

2:23 Movie trailer: 'Kong: Skull Island'

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

0:37 Chief Jerry Dyer on targeting of Fresno police officer

1:14 Fresno police investigate fatal shooting of 17-year-old boy