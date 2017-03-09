'I just jumped in and did it': It was just a round of golf, until the caddy collapsed

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​ Pause

2:35 Pregnant South Carolina woman parodies April the giraffe

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

1:08 Speakers discuss being women immigrants at rally

0:59 These homemade black bean burgers have local and seasonal toppings

0:37 Chief Jerry Dyer on targeting of Fresno police officer

2:33 Memorial girls, boys advance to NorCal Regional basketball semifinals

2:12 Fresno State basketball ready to repeat at Mountain West Tournament

1:37 Meet Strangely, one of the unique traveling performers at Fresno's Rogue Festival