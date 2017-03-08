Teen, in country illegally, said he beheaded his mother 'because I felt like it'

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​ Pause

1:35 Mendota beats La Cañada 4-0 in SoCal Regional soccer playoffs

1:51 Activists offer advice for undocumented immigrants

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

2:18 Highlights from the CIF State Wrestling Championships

1:04 Raiders' Derek Carr earns NFL Honor

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

0:37 Chief Jerry Dyer on targeting of Fresno police officer

0:51 Kids Day in Visalia: Volunteers fan out to sell papers