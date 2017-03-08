The Statue of Liberty went dark overnight and the symbolism was irresistible to the Internet

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more 'human' than you thought Pause

1:35 Mendota beats La Cañada 4-0 in SoCal Regional soccer playoffs

1:51 Activists offer advice for undocumented immigrants

0:37 Chief Jerry Dyer on targeting of Fresno police officer

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

13:38 Curious about pot and Prop. 64? We've got answers

1:05 Get to know the Rogue Festival 2017 performers

2:01 First Kids Day cover patient thankful for Valley Children's Hospital

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines