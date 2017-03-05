More people are adopting old, sick dogs to keep them from dying alone and afraid

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field Pause

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

1:57 Homeowner fires warning shots to ward off man with gasoline

0:58 Clovis West girls defeat Clovis High 54-22 in Division I championship

4:44 Fresno police release body camera video of Dylan Noble shooting

2:18 Highlights from the CIF State Wrestling Championships

1:30 Sundale Elementary Leadership Class open hearts, raise big dollars for Valley Children's Hospital

2:26 Service dog gives local military veteran a new lease on life