He ran a missionary orphanage in Haiti. Now he’s accused of sexually abusing the kids

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​ Pause

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

0:56 Steak ’n Shake comes to Fresno

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

1:49 Pursuit ends in crash into FAX city bus, with injuries

1:07 Tim McGraw talks about writing 'Keep Your Eyes on Me'

1:35 Prep soccer: Clovis captures Division I boys title

1:10 Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment

1:01 Movie trailer: 'The Shack'