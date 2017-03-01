How Carryn Owens ended up at Trump’s speech to Congress

The day after Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens was killed in a raid in Yemen Jan. 29, President Donald Trump called Owens’ wife, Carryn, to offer his condolences and invited her and her three young children to the White House.
And then, almost as after thought, Trump mentioned that he was going to give a speech to Congress and invited her to be attend as his guest.
“By the way, I’m going to be giving this speech in February,” Trump said to Owens, according to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. “If you feel comfortable, I would love to have you as a guest.”
Carryn Owens not only attended Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress, but she became part of its most memorable moments.
“It was obviously a very raw and emotional time for her,” Spicer told reporters Wednesday. “And she said that she appreciated the invitation, she would love to take him up on it.”
Owens and her three children visited Washington Tuesday, getting a tour of the White House, meeting with Trump and eating at the Navy mess. That night, she and her parents attended the speech, sitting next to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka. Afterward, Trump and first lady Melania Trump met with them.
The White House did not add Carryn Owens to its official guest list, but the widow allowed Trump to mention her name toward the end of his one-hour speech.
“Our goal was to make sure that we respected her wishes and her privacy, and again, even with referencing her in the speech, that was her decision,” Spicer said. “We asked her, the president would like to raise this, and she said, I'd like that. And so, that was coordinated with her, in terms of how public she wanted to be.”
Ryan Owens, 36, was killed in a firefight with suspected terrorists in the first covert counterterrorism operation authorized by Trump. Three other service members were wounded, and as many as 30 civilians died, including children. The Pentagon has opened three separate probes into the operation.
The White House has insisted that the raid was a “successful operation by all standards,” citing 14 al Qaeda members were killed and valuable intelligence seized. The raid, aides say, was initially planned by the Obama administration.
The president and Ivanka Trump paid their respects Feb. 1 when Ryan’s body arrived at Dover Air Force base in a flag-draped casket, but Owens’ father, Bill, declined to meet with Trump. Bill Owens, also a military veteran, had reservations about the way the decision was made to launch his son’s mission.
His parents were not present at Trump’s speech Tuesday and the White House did not say if they were invited.
Spicer pushed back on criticism from celebrities and left-leaning activists who called Trump’s invitation a photo-op.
“I think she has a right to honor the legacy, the sacrifice of her husband,” he said. “If that's the criticism that people have, they have a right to...but I would also suggest that we have a right to honor people who have served this nation, and the sacrifice that the families make of those.”
Trump spoke of Ryan Owens near the end of his speech.
“Ryan died as he lived: a warrior, and a hero – battling against terrorism and securing our nation,” he said.
Carryn Owens broke into tears while Trump’s words were met with prolonged applause. “I love you baby,” she mouthed while looking up at the ceiling.
“Ryan's legacy is etched into eternity,” Trump said. “For as the Bible teaches us, there is no greater act of love than to lay down one's life for one's friends. Ryan laid down his life for his friends, for his country, and for our freedom – we will never forget him.”
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article misspelled the first name of Melania Trump.
