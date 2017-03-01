He was paralyzed, then had cancer. After he died, friends gave him one last adventure

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​ Pause

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

1:35 Prep soccer: Clovis captures Division I boys title

2:03 What's the secret to the pork belly craze in Clovis?

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

1:50 The Big Fresno Fair wins prestigious Merrill Award for historical museum

0:46 Murder in downtown Fresno