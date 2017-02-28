Text of Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress

1:57 7 planets orbiting nearby star could hold life Pause

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

2:03 What's the secret to the pork belly craze in Clovis?

0:46 Murder in downtown Fresno

1:50 The Big Fresno Fair wins prestigious Merrill Award for historical museum