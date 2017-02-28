Intel nominee questions Guantánamo releases: ‘Are they running Starbucks in Yemen?’

0:46 Murder in downtown Fresno Pause

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:10 Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

2:03 What's the secret to the pork belly craze in Clovis?

1:47 Sights and sounds of the 20th annual Mardi Gras Parade