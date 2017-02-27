Arkansas governor sets execution dates for 8 inmates

1:12 How Oscars statues are made Pause

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

1:20 Indiana State Police officer points out an auto safety feature you should be using

7:12 Activist's encounter with Fort Worth police becomes key part of 5th Circuit ruling (Part 2)

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

0:46 Murder in downtown Fresno

2:11 Natalie Fugere's fun gift idea turns into thriving business, The Painted Press