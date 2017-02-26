Oscar for Best Picture mistakenly awarded to wrong movie

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long) Pause

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth

1:55 Ride along with Clovis police checking for under-age liquor sales

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

0:58 From the scene of the rampage in east-central Fresno

1:47 Sights and sounds of the 20th annual Mardi Gras Parade

1:07 Fresno State baseball reaction to 18-inning game