ACLU wins shoutouts and blue ribbons at the Oscars

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long) Pause

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

2:11 Natalie Fugere's fun gift idea turns into thriving business, The Painted Press

2:03 California Girls Wrestling Championship highlights

1:55 Ride along with Clovis police checking for under-age liquor sales

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero