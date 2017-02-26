Kurt Busch steals a monster of a win in Daytona 500

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short) Pause

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

1:55 Ride along with Clovis police checking for under-age liquor sales

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

2:03 California Girls Wrestling Championship highlights

2:11 Natalie Fugere's fun gift idea turns into thriving business, The Painted Press