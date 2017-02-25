Liberal activists, new DNC chief face a Trump-era reckoning

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines Pause

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

2:26 Service dog gives local military veteran a new lease on life

2:03 California Girls Wrestling Championship highlights

2:11 Natalie Fugere's fun gift idea turns into thriving business, The Painted Press

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

1:05 Fresno State baseball retires jersey of Satoshi 'Fibber' Hirayama

2:34 Redwood wins D-II soccer title