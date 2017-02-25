Out of power in D.C. and most states, Democrats struggle to preserve Medicaid funds

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​ Pause

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

1:55 Ride along with Clovis police checking for under-age liquor sales

1:18 Watch and hear powerfully rushing Willow Creek near Bass Lake

2:11 Natalie Fugere's fun gift idea turns into thriving business, The Painted Press