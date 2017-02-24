Man pleads guilty in killing of priest at Phoenix church

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​ Pause

1:57 7 planets orbiting nearby star could hold life

4:21 A 6-year-old boy called 911, but didn't know his address. The 911 dispatcher knew what to do.

1:53 Who is Tanner Braungardt?

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

1:54 Gun culture helped create gun violence in urban communities

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis