This singer let Chick-fil-A use her music so she could donate to a group they oppose

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​ Pause

1:57 7 planets orbiting nearby star could hold life

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

0:18 No snow plow? No problem. Use a table