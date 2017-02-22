Former USA Gymnastics doctor charged with sexual assault

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines Pause

2:44 Erna's Elderberry House welcomes general manager and wine director with strong ties to restaurant

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

0:39 A solemn souvenir of imprisonment in their own country

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

0:59 Washout closes State Route 41 south of Yosemite National Park

1:27 Curb Appeal: Japanese-inspired home near Shaver Lake has Fresno roots