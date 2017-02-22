SodaStream recalls bottles at risk of bursting

2:44 Erna's Elderberry House welcomes general manager and wine director with strong ties to restaurant Pause

2:22 Watch the clincher, hear the reaction as Clovis North girls win shootout to reach D-I soccer final

0:59 Washout closes State Route 41 south of Yosemite National Park

1:27 Curb Appeal: Japanese-inspired home near Shaver Lake has Fresno roots

2:10 JePahl White says living in West Fresno created serious health issues for him and his family

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation

0:58 From the scene of the rampage in east-central Fresno

1:59 The Fresno Bee Football Player of the Year is Adrian Martinez