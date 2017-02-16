How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

2:30 Movie trailer: 'Fist Fight' Pause

2:32 Movie trailer: 'Everybody Loves Somebody'

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation

0:33 Fresno police arrest two after string of armed robberies

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:05 FUSD board president Brooke Ashjian says immigration is not 'our business'

2:08 Fowler girls chase Central Section's lone unbeaten regular season

1:07 These currant tarts are perfect for Valentine's Day