Records: Man to plead guilty to aiding San Bernardino attack

0:57 Protesters target Mayor Brand's refusal to designate Fresno a sanctuary city Pause

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

1:07 These currant tarts are perfect for Valentine's Day

1:20 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

1:01 Grow-Spec makes high-tech grow lights. Cannabis growers are a big market

0:34 Watch as Joel, a St. Bernard from Fresno, wins his breed competition at Westminster dog show

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

3:02 Look at the massive water flow of Feather River, Sacramento River and Lake Oroville

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours