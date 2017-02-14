Kids, don’t eat these munchies: New labels now required on marijuana edibles

1:03 Pine Flat Dam stands steady on the full Kings River Pause

1:05 Blossoms of Love delivered to a senior at home for Valentine's Day

1:30 Who's going to replace Fresno Unified School District superintendent Michael Hanson — and when?

0:24 House fire on North Roosevelt Avenue in Fresno

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

1:06 50th World Ag Expo gets off to a foggy start

4:33 In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak

1:20 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

1:44 Trump administration putting 'Iran on notice'