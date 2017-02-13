An 8-year-old boy’s gruesome death worries social workers across the country

2:15 Watch the preparation before using helicopters to drop bags of rock into hole at Oroville Dam Pause

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

1:10 Shelter quickly fills with Oroville dam evacuees

0:10 Choppers move in as rock-filled bags await positioning on Oroville Dam spillway

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

6:16 Emergency officials give update on the Oroville Dam spillway damage, repairs, evacuations

0:46 Evacuees flock to Sacramento hotels after officials warn of Oroville Dam spillway collapsing