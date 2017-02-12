The Latest: Officials order evacuation near California dam

1:52 Supporters and opponents of Planned Parenthood rally outside Fresno clinic Pause

1:51 World Ag Expo 2017 gearing up for 50th year

3:13 Fresno State's 2017 recruiting class introduced by coach Jeff Tedford

1:42 Fresno State Swimming and Diving Team shares secret to academic success

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

2:08 Fowler girls chase Central Section's lone unbeaten regular season

1:24 White House says TPP doesn't put U.S. interests first

1:00 Greyhound bus station demolished for high-speed rail station

1:14 Tower at Simonian Farms dedicated to remembering the injustice of WWII relocation camps