She got a photo of her grandson tied up, demanding $1,000, but she didn’t pay up.

0:34 Released water roars from a Millerton Lake filled by recent storms Pause

2:18 Brewer unveils changes for Full Circle Brewing in downtown Fresno

1:05 FUSD board president Brooke Ashjian says immigration is not 'our business'

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

1:12 Historic parallels between Japanese American and Muslim communities

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:44 Fresno woman shares her concerns and experiences as a Latina and Muslim

2:08 Fowler girls chase Central Section's lone unbeaten regular season

1:40 A helping hand at the U.S.-Mexico border