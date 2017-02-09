The Latest: US court refuses to reinstate Trump's travel ban

0:23 Fresno Unified board president Ashjian says FBI investigation is at 'full blast' Pause

2:52 Parents speak for and against canceling play at Buchanan High

0:21 Pedestrain hit by train near Olive Ave. in Fresno

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

1:01 Coalinga City Council considers plan to grow pot in closed prison

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:25 KoJa Kitchen fuses Korean and Japanese fare

1:24 White House says TPP doesn't put U.S. interests first

1:00 Greyhound bus station demolished for high-speed rail station