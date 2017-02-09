Amal Clooney is pregnant with twins, according to media reports

Amal Clooney, respected human rights activist and lawyer and husband to Hollywood star George Clooney, is pregnant with twins and is expecting to give birth in June, according to multiple media reports.
On #TheTalk today @JulieChen confirmed that George & wife #AmalClooney are due w/ twins IN JUNE! Congrats to the happy couple! #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/0ALtxseI3Y— The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) February 9, 2017
