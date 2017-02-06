Watch live: Ruth Bader Ginsburg reflects on her life at Stanford talk

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is giving a lecture at Stanford University on Monday evening as part of the school’s Rathbun Lecture series.
The series invites a visiting fellow to give a talk on the meaning of life, following in the tradition of law professor Harry Rathbun, who used the last lecture of his class to speak on that subject. Previous visiting fellows have included Oprah Winfrey and the Dalai Lama.
Ginsburg has been an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court since 1993. She attended Cornell University, Harvard Law School and Columbia Law School.
The live stream begins at 7 p.m. from the Stanford Memorial Church.
