She kidnapped her ex’s new girlfriend and tortured her at a motel, cops say

0:45 Sun Maid Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at Fresno Fairgrounds Pause

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December

1:17 Ex-mayor of Los Angeles talks immigration in the Trump era

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'

0:48 Trump counters on Putin question, says 'Our country's so innocent?'

2:24 Fulton Street project heading toward scheduled May completion

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

1:24 White House says TPP doesn't put U.S. interests first

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts