Court weighs halting release of police video of shootings

1:36 California files brief opposing Trump administration immigration ban, joining 15 other states Pause

0:45 Sun Maid Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at Fresno Fairgrounds

0:53 Jerry Brown: California will work to ensure laws are enforced fairly

1:17 Ex-mayor of Los Angeles talks immigration in the Trump era

1:04 Raiders' Derek Carr earns NFL Honor

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

1:42 Fresno State Swimming and Diving Team shares secret to academic success

0:48 Trump counters on Putin question, says 'Our country's so innocent?'

0:57 Students compete at Saturday’s 35th annual Super Quiz in Fresno