An entire subway car came together to wash away swastikas scrawled everywhere

0:57 Students compete at Saturday’s 35th annual Super Quiz in Fresno Pause

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:24 Fulton Street project heading toward possible completion by May

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

1:17 Ex-mayor of Los Angeles talks immigration in the Trump era