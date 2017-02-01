‘Master manipulator’: How her boyfriend wound up killing a man with a toilet tank lid

0:43 At least 40 vehicles crash in dense fog on Highway 198 Pause

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December

0:48 CHP officer gives details about chain-reaction crash on Highway 198

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

0:24 Multiple vehicle crashes on Highway 198

0:43 Multiple crashes in heavy fog on Highway 198

2:17 Superintendent Hanson reacts to Fresno Unified board vote to terminate him

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

3:41 Meet the new Fresno State coordinators under Jeff Tedford