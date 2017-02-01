Israeli forces begin evacuation of West Bank outpost

Israeli forces are making their way up a hilltop to a West Bank settlement outpost to evict residents.
Thousands of soldiers and police gathered around the outpost in the early morning and began the evacuation around midday. A few dozen settlers set up makeshift barricades to slow their advance.
Amona is the largest of about 100 unauthorized outposts. Israel's Supreme Court ruled in 2014 that Amona was built on private Palestinian land and must be demolished. It has set Feb. 8 as the final date for it to be destroyed.
It's slated destruction could rupture Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's narrow coalition, dominated by ultranationalists who support settlements.
Residents have said they will resist evacuation peacefully.
Comments