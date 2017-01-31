‘God, please help me’: Inmate says she was refused meds, raped while incapacitated

0:48 CHP officer gives details about chain-reaction crash on Highway 198 Pause

2:17 Superintendent Hanson reacts to Fresno Unified board vote to terminate him

0:24 Multiple vehicle crashes on Highway 198

0:43 About 50 cars involved in chain-reaction crashes on Highway 198

0:43 Multiple crashes in heavy fog on Highway 198

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December

2:04 La Jacka Mobile creates jackfruit tacos, quesadillas, smoothies

2:46 Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno