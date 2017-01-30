New legal challenge to Trump immigration order comes from the government

The legal morass created by President Donald Trump’s immigration order deepened Monday, with the government’s top lawyer instructing Justice Department attorneys not to defend the policy in court.
Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, an Obama administration holdover serving until Trump’s nominee is installed, said in a letter released to reporters late Monday that she questioned the legality of Trump’s moves to block refugees and temporarily ban entry for citizens from seven Muslim nations.
“I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution’s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right,” Yates wrote in the letter, which was published by news agencies. “At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful.”
For a third day, immigration attorneys at major airports played a watchdog role in checking for compliance with federal court rulings that curbed the sweeping order Trump signed Friday. The lawyers reported no new deportations under the order, but said there were still cases where new arrivals weren’t given access to attorneys as one judge has ordered and that authorities had yet to release a full list of detainees.
A chorus of prominent voices, including President Barack Obama, criticized the ban as ill-conceived and un-American. A draft letter of dissent reportedly backed by dozens of State Department personnel was leaked Monday. And the Council on American Islamic Relations, a nationwide Muslim advocacy group, filed a lawsuit arguing that Trump’s order is unconstitutional in its singling out of Muslims, the latest of some 30 legal challenges.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer dismissed such concerns at a briefing Monday, saying that “the system worked well” and that the airport snags affected only 109 people out of more than 300,000 travelers. Spicer offered no reassuring words to officials with concerns about the ban, saying that dissenters like the career diplomats speaking out at the State Department can “either get with the program or they can go.”
In a statement issued through a spokesman, Obama gave his tacit approval to the thousands of protesters whose mass mobilization against Trump is drawing comparisons to the activism of the Vietnam War era. Crowds of demonstrators have gathered outside of courthouses and filled airport arrivals halls – even in heavily Trump-voting states such as Texas and Kansas.
“Citizens exercising their constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake,” Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis said in the statement.
Trump’s order, signed last Friday, includes a 90-day ban on entry for citizens of seven Muslim nations: Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Iraq, Iran, Yemen and Libya. Trump has defended the order as an extra layer of protection against would-be foreign attackers.
Prominent national security strategists have said the hostile anti-Muslim tone works against U.S. counterterrorism goals, angering allies such as Iraq and giving credence to extremists’ recruitment line that the United States is at war with Islam.
Lukman Faily, who served for years as the Iraqi ambassador to the United States but no longer holds a diplomatic passport, said he’d been informed by U.S. officials that he, too, was barred under the order from returning to America. In a phone interview from Baghdad, Faily said the order only worsened tensions that were already simmering from Trump’s earlier remarks about taking Iraq’s oil.
An Iraqi parliamentary committee voted Monday to ask the prime minister to sign a reciprocal order restricting access to Iraq for U.S. citizens. Faily said the move shows how upset Iraqis are to be included in the ban when they’re working in tandem with U.S. forces to fight the Islamic State.
“There’s a level of confusion, there’s a level of people feeling unjustly treated,” Faily said. “And this is not just in the political class – it’s on the streets, it’s in Facebook messages.”
National advocacy groups were still monitoring arrivals at airports, pushing for attorney access and camping out on-site to offer legal aid. Attorneys didn’t report the same volume of concerns as over the weekend, but remained on standby as new batches of passengers arrived, providing a fresh round of test cases to determine who exactly falls under Trump’s order.
Elizabeth Foydel, policy counsel at the International Refugee Assistance Project, an advocacy group involved in the mobilization of thousands of attorneys nationwide, said lawyers were still pushing for a complete list of names of people who’ve been held at airports since the order took effect.
Foydel said the government has now clarified that permanent residents, so-called green-card holders, should be allowed in at any port of entry and may not be detained indefinitely or deported, though they should be prepared for extra inspection.
And, she added, there are still cases of permanent residents being denied boarding overseas.
Fuad Sharef is an Iraqi who’d sold his house, car and most of his belongings in preparation for a new life in Nashville, Tennessee. He and his family are approved for resettlement under a special visa program for Iraqi who’d worked with U.S. personnel. They were en route to the United States when Trump signed the order; the family was deported to northern Iraq.
Devastated, he and his family are crashing at his brother-in-law’s place, unsure of what happens next. The worst part, Sharef said, is facing his children. He found his young daughter trying to calculate how long it’ll be before Trump’s ban might be lifted and they can make another attempt at getting to Tennessee.
“I don’t know how to explain the situation to them and I don’t want to lie,” Sharef said. “My little daughter was saying that after 90 days it’ll be the 27th of April, so on the 28th of April, we will go to America. I don’t know what to tell her. She’s counting the days.”
Hannah Allam: 202-383-6186, @HannahAllam
Comments