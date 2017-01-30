Fate of Trump’s immigration order will lie in the courts, where it’s already 0-5

0:43 Hundreds march and protest at Fresno airport against Trump immigrant order Pause

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December

1:09 Greyhound bus station demolition begins in Fresno

1:15 San Luis Reservoir is filling up quickly

1:47 Dealing with water woes in Seville lasts for generations in Rebecca Quintana’s family

1:47 Valley Children's Hospital to Derek Carr: Get well soon!

1:59 The Fresno Bee Football Player of the Year is Adrian Martinez

1:08 Pine and Palm Brewing brings craft beer fans together